GTIN describes a family of GS1 (EAN.UCC) global data structures that employ 14 digits and can be encoded into various types of data carriers.

GTIN is exclusively used in bar codes, but it could also be carried in radio frequency identification (RFID).

This is only a term and does not impact any existing standards, nor does it place any additional requirements on scanning hardware.

For North American companies, the UPC is an existing form of the GTIN. In Europe, European Article Number (EAN) is most often used, though products may carry both a UPC and an EAN.

Usage in eCommerce

For Silicon Dales clients, we run into the GTIN most often when formulating product feeds for Google Shopping. Its therefore a Good Idea to have a UPC or EAN (or both) included within your online store’s product data, and for this to be accessible in the datafeed you send out to related services, to aid identification of the goods you have on sale.

