Product feeds are very important, especially for WooCommerce site owners. Usually presented in spreadsheet format and saved as a CSV, a product feed contains all product data for all products sold by a merchant. This information can be fed into a WooCommerce store and then automatically populate the product pages.

Product feeds can be set to update online stores on a regular basis and can be an essential way to pass information between shipping providers, warehouses and suppliers.

On this page you will find tutorials, software reviews and case studies relating to product feed use for business.