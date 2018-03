.htaccess is a file which can be used in Apache (must be allowed by httpd.conf settings) in order to do things like redirection, and other server directives, such as allowing deflate or gzip to be used for compression on the web server.

This file is placed per folder, and when in use, every folder in your website is first scanned for this file.

