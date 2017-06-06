Linda Scott

How to ensure your business information is secure while employees and contractors travel. Whether travelling to conferences, or checking-in on work whilst holidaying, travel restrictions imposed during 2017 in the US, Europe and elsewhere provide fresh challenges to businesses attempting to keep documents, emails, passwords and other communications safe. Full details on the laptop ban. […]
Case Study: Microsite from PSD for Greene King’s Craft Academy
Silicon Dales made a WordPress-based microsite from PSD designs for Greene King’s Craft Academy initiative. Craft Academy is a beer brand with a difference. It was founded on the principle that young people who have the drive and ambition to succeed should be offered the opportunity to realise it. Greene King is the UK’s largest […]
Get $150 Free Credit from Cloudways – Another Black Friday Offer!
Cloudways is our top recommended host for WooCommerce. In terms of value-for-money, it doesn’t get better than this. With a full range of hosting options to choose from, there are even great datacentre selections available for regions such as Australia, which historically have been a little underserved. If you’re looking for a way to host […]
How to Set Out-of-Office Replies in G Suite
At this time of year, at least in the Northern Hemisphere, many companies are beginning to plan holiday breaks and cover. There are many tools available within Google’s G Suite which can help businesses to manage holiday breaks without interrupting workflow. One of these is straight forward, out-of-office replies for the email component of G […]
Case Study: WooCommerce Payment Gateway Setup for “Clayton Clothing USA”
Case Study: PayPal Response to WooCommerce Fix for EconomicsHelp.org
Tejvan Pettinger is an A-Level economics teacher at Greene’s Tutorial College, Oxford. He studied PPE at Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford University, gaining a 2:1. Between 2001 and 2006 he worked as examiner and Team Leader for Edexcel examinations. He also contributes articles to the Economic Review. Tejvan has written a full range of GCSE, AS-Level and […]
Case Study: Google Calendar Plugin for WooCommerce Bookings for Force Sport Center, Texas
Force Volleyball Club was started in 2010 by two native San Antonians who have always had a passion for youth and a passion for the game of volleyball. Force Sports Center has a full-time college recruiter on the staff and top coaches with college experience. Silicon Dales assisted the team from Force Sports Center and […]
Case Study: Stripe Extension for WooCommerce Fix for SAYHELLO Creative – Digital Agency to the Hospitality Industry
SAYHELLO Creative delivers turn-key solutions through comprehensive creative digital services that are tailored for the hospitality industry. Silicon Dales assisted the talented team at SAYHELLO with a client development site. The Stripe extension for WooCommerce wasn’t working as expected and so the programmers at Silicon Dales launched into troubleshooting the code for potential errors or […]
Case Study: WooCommerce and Gravity Forms Customization for “Design Office” – the Cheshire-Based Marketing Agency
With over 20 years experience Design Office have a proven track record in the market as a leading Marketing Agency with a difference. Our full service multi media business includes: design, print, internet marketing, photography and marketing solutions. Silicon Dales have assisted the team at Design Office with a range of customizations and upgrades to […]
Silicon Dales at Google Dublin Partner Meetup
The Silicon Dales Team took a trip to Dublin on 19th and 20th May 2016 for the Google Dublin Partner Meetup. The meetup was hosted at Google’s offices in The Foundry on Barrow Street. The offices themselves have won design awards for the colourful and spacious working environment which includes a free kitchen, phone tree […]
Colour Trends for 2014
Shutterstock has released data on the most popular colours. The results are based on 400 million downloads from the popular image service, making this a reliable guide to the biggest trends in web palettes. It’s clear just from the cover page that photo overlays in Instagram and Twitter have heavily influenced many people, giving that end-of-summer […]
Akismet Spam Protection
All Silicon Dales’ Web Maintenance customers are now benefiting from the Silicon Dales Enterprise Licence for Akismet spam protection. Akismet is a smart algorithm for spam protection, which “gets smarter while you sleep”. Existing pricing plans are not affected by this upgrade. If you would like to get Akismet protection for your website as part of a […]
WordPress 4.7.1 “Vaughan” Security Release & WooCommerce 2.6.12 Fix Release
New versions of WordPress and WooCommerce were shipped last week with many corresponding updates to plugins and integrations. WordPress 4.7.1. was a quick follow up to December’s release of “Vaughan”. As this latest WordPress update is a security fix, WordPress websites should be updated straight away if they haven’t already been auto-updated (some admins disable […]
Silicon Dales New Website December 2017
Silicon Dales has a new website. The focus during this re-build was on clarity and speed. We want potential clients and search engines to know what we do, as quickly as possible. What’s new? A new homepage condenses all our service information down to four main client pinch-points: “Build me a full WordPress website” “I’d […]
“I’d really like a web presence for free”
Here at Silicon Dales, we get many requests from organisations such as charities, parish councils, sports teams and churches, who would like a web presence, but don’t know where to begin or don’t have an appropriate budget – or even sometimes any budget at all! Silicon Dales wants to help clubs, societies, local interest groups, religious organisations, […]
Add RSS to a Mailchimp Newsletter
Email is a really great way to stay in touch with your customers and all the statistics point to it being a major driver of new business. That’s why we’ve included some tips for getting the most out of your email newsletter below: RSS into Mailchimp Aside from RSS-driven campaigns, Mailchimp also allows you to […]
Summit Retreats Website Nominated for AWWWARDS
The fresh new website for Summit Retreats (luxury alpine getaways) has been nominated for an AWWWARDS. Created by Silicon Dales, the responsive, full-screen design took 2 months to build owing to thousands of high-res chalet images and data points needed to feed the new website. The AWWWARDS prize aims to “discover, recognize, and promote the […]
18th Century Web Fonts
We have been looking for some really fancy 19th Century web fonts as part of a project to put some information from 1800’s history books onto the internet. Here are a couple we found: Unifraktur Maguntia This is a fancy poster display font inspired by German 19th Century foundries who originally made fonts for paper […]
How do I get a UPC?
Silicon Dales Now Gold WooExperts for 2017
Silicon Dales have moved up to Gold level in the WooExperts programme for 2017 in recognition of our world-class expertise in WooCommerce development. The company joins just 15 other Gold experts worldwide, and is one of just 37 firms accredited as WooExperts as of 27th February 2017. Silicon Dales handles clients’ large scale website migrations, […]