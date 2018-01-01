Silicon Dales are AWS Consulting Partners, able to consult with you on your current AWS cloud hosted solution, or about a future move into the AWS cloud you may have in mind. We can help you to prepare a migration to AWS, or plan your next move if you’re already there.

What this means for Silicon Dales developers

As partners, we have access to training and continuous improvement resources at AWS including conferences, training courses and enhanced support access at AWS.

What this means for Silicon Dales clients

This means our clients benefit from our knowledge of the range of services on offer at AWS.

General Open Source focus

Specifically, we focus on Open Source solutions to business problems.

WordPress & WooCommerce in particular

Even more specifically, as WordPress developers and accredited WooCommerce developers, we focus on hosting big WordPress and big WooCommerce in AWS. This specific focus allows us to develop specialisms and expertise in this area.

If you have a big WordPress or WooCommerce site hosted in the AWS cloud, then talk to us about your next steps.

Other managed hosting services

To find out more about using Silicon Dales to manage your hosting environment see our managed hosting page.

