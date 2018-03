FTPS (often called FTP/SSL) is a name used to encompass a number of ways in which FTP software can perform secure file transfers.

All FTPS connections have an SSL/TLS layer under the FTP protocol to encrypt the data and/or control channels in order to ensure connections may not be intercepted.

Connections over “plain FTP” are therefore less secure, and are to be avoided as a general rule.

Also see SSH.