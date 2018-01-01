WP CLI is short for WordPress Command Line Interface and this may be used via telnet (urgh, insecure) or SSH (yay, secure) to administer your WordPress installation really quickly using short commands to do things that might otherwise take a few clicks, and some PHP processing time to achieve.

Its for advanced administrators, in other words, but by golly is it ever useful!

At Silicon Dales, we like WP CLI and we will contribute code examples and general help where we can to its continued development.