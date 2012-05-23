This is a question we are asked by people on a regular basis: “Why is my website slow?” The answer provided here, since 2012, is generally speaking in a WordPress context – because we are WP specialists – but a lot of the rules will apply to really any website, particularly one which runs on […]
SEO Tutorials
SEO Tutorials to help you make the most of your search engine ranking. These tips won’t make your horse drink, but they will take the horse closer to where the water is.
Not about gaming Google – for us
At Silicon Dales, our form of Search Engine Optimization focuses very squarely on delivering a quality site for your users. Not following some “next big thing” tactic, but instead making sure your website is as useful and relevant as possible for your visitors.
Make it fast & please your users
This means a website which is fast; has good page titles; contains sufficient information to be useful; and in general, making your website a rich experience that your visitors love and will visit again and again because its so gosh darned useful.
Now, with that caveat to one side, it is worth saying that there are some time honoured tactics you can use to make the most of your search engine rankings. This is not rocket science, but it is a science: following evidence to make adjustments and be better at search.
How Do I Get a Website into Google News?
A number of people have asked us this question over the years, particularly since we have placed a couple of really popular websites into the highly popular news search engine that Google has: Google News. On several websites we have designed and built the backend processes which tell Google News what to index. Specifically, this […]
How To: Leverage Browser Caching for Images, CSS and JS
Ever checked your website speed using GTmetrix, Pingdom, PageSpeed or Yslow… or any of the other many and various latest and greatest speed checking tools? Well, if you have, you might have come across a request to “leverage browser caching…” or similar. What this means, is that you should instruct browsers to store (for example) […]
Shopify SEO case studies – does it stack up to WooCommerce, Weebly or BigCommerce?
Over the past 6 months I’ve become increasingly intrigued with Shopify. The main reason I first decided to see what all the fuss was about was that there we so many Facebook ads popping up in my feed about “making your first million with Shopify”, and “explode your shopify profits with Facebook ads” etc. Why […]
Using coupons on your e-commerce store – more than just discounts
Depending on where you live in the world, “couponing” is popular. In the USA, using a coupon to purchase a product or service is a normal way of shopping. Elsewhere around the world they may be known as promotional codes or discount codes. Wherever you are, they are a very popular way of reducing costs […]
How Do I Put My Business Into Google Maps?
How to achieve big gains quickly with correct on-page SEO – Client case study & SEO activity checklist
When I first started building websites and trying to improve rankings and generate traffic to them, I remember my mentor, and now business partner tell me: “remember content and structure is always the most important part of any website” I’ve come a long way since first building a little site promoting sports videos. I was […]
How to Help a New Website to Rank in Search Engines
Lots of new webmasters ask us how to get their website “higher in Google” or even how to place their website into the search engines at all. Firstly, there is no magic formula to putting a website high up in internet search engines. There is, however, best practice. It is a bad practice to engage […]
How to Measure the Speed of your Website from Around the World
Can you rank a website with just traffic?
If you’re in any SEO groups around the web, there has been chatter recently about ranking websites with just traffic. For years we’ve all been on about quality content and links. This has always made sense. If you build a website that has quality content, and then carefully build relevant and high quality backlinks, all […]
“Safe” Ways to Increase Google PageRank and Search Rankings
UPDATE 2018 – the article below was originally posted in 2013, and a lot of terminology and practices, particularly in SEO, have moved on apace since then, but the general principles still hold true today… A lot of the time, when discussing SEO, we talk about avoiding “unnatural” practices. We tend to really focus on […]
SEO Tip – Why Adding Your Website to Directories isn’t All About Backlinks!
In our post completion SEO guide, and whenever people ask us how to improve their web presence, one of the things we recommend is adding a website to quality directories. The are two things to be aware of here, though, and one is included in that sentence: Quality. We recommend hand crafting your directory listing, […]
SEO Tip: Have a Regular Content Audit
Maximize your search engine performance with a regular clear-out of your old website content. You probably noticed that we recently changed the Silicon Dales website. If you are on our newsletter list, you definitely noticed, as we told everyone on the newsletter about it when we launched this new look! But after the change of […]
How To Remove Semalt.com to Prevent Google Analytics Stats Being Ruined!
If you use Google Analytics to track visitor numbers, referral sources, and a host of other statistics about your web traffic (we do, and we manage this for a lot of our clients) you may have noticed over the previous year or two that a referral source which includes the domain “semalt.com” has been showing […]
Google Search Ranking Increase – for Logged in Google Accounts
We’ve noticed an increase in the search engine rankings for several of the websites we manage, including this Silicon Dales Web Design website, over the past couple of weeks. While we always expect our search rankings to increase over time – and those of our clients – because we focus on highly relevant high quality […]