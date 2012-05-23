SEO Tutorials to help you make the most of your search engine ranking. These tips won’t make your horse drink, but they will take the horse closer to where the water is.

Not about gaming Google – for us

At Silicon Dales, our form of Search Engine Optimization focuses very squarely on delivering a quality site for your users. Not following some “next big thing” tactic, but instead making sure your website is as useful and relevant as possible for your visitors.

Make it fast & please your users

This means a website which is fast; has good page titles; contains sufficient information to be useful; and in general, making your website a rich experience that your visitors love and will visit again and again because its so gosh darned useful.

Now, with that caveat to one side, it is worth saying that there are some time honoured tactics you can use to make the most of your search engine rankings. This is not rocket science, but it is a science: following evidence to make adjustments and be better at search.

