Twitter: “The email confirmation link you followed is invalid. Click “Resend confirmation” from Settings for a new one.”

Last updated on by Robin Scott
This is a Twitter error message that we have sometimes received when signing up a new Twitter account (usually for a client).

When this happens, often, re-sending the Twitter verification email has no effect, four or five times.

So what can you do about this?

Wait, is, unfortunately, the only answer – as is often the case with such occasional errors! Just wait a day or two, hit the “resend” button, and follow the link in that email, and this has, until now, always proved successful.

Leave it a couple of days, and your issue will work itself out! Sometimes the answer is “have a cup of coffee” other times it is “sleep on it”. Relax, its not your fault!

If you’ve had a similar experience, leave a comment below, and, perhaps, we’ll be able to come up with an even better solution, jointly!

