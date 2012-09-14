This is a Twitter error message that we have sometimes received when signing up a new Twitter account (usually for a client).
The email confirmation link you followed is invalid. Click “Resend confirmation” from Settings for a new one.
When this happens, often, re-sending the Twitter verification email has no effect, four or five times.
So what can you do about this?
Wait, is, unfortunately, the only answer – as is often the case with such occasional errors! Just wait a day or two, hit the “resend” button, and follow the link in that email, and this has, until now, always proved successful.
Leave it a couple of days, and your issue will work itself out! Sometimes the answer is “have a cup of coffee” other times it is “sleep on it”. Relax, its not your fault!
If you’ve had a similar experience, leave a comment below, and, perhaps, we’ll be able to come up with an even better solution, jointly!
4 thoughts on “Twitter: “The email confirmation link you followed is invalid. Click “Resend confirmation” from Settings for a new one.””
It has told me this also but I can’t find a way to resend, as far as I can tell there is none.
Tried re-sending five times to no avail. Finally googled to see if this was a known issue. I find it ironic the link they send you a link which purports to be invalid. Talk about irony.
There is no resend option!!!
i can’t find the resend button at all!!!!