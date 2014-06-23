Twitter Header Photo Size

This is a new addition, as our old post on Twitter header image dimensions has since gone out of date!

The new (current, correct as of summer 2014) Twitter header imzge size you should be using for the new look Twitter profile pages is as follows:

1500px x 500px

If you create your image that size, in a program like Photoshop, Fireworks, or even MS Paint(!) you will find it is uploaded and added to your Twitter header without any missing elements.

Because these Twitter header images are designed to be responsive (to alter in dimension based onscreen size of the user’s device accessing Twitter) an image uploaded in these dimensions will behave as expected.

The featured image (above) is our Silicon Dales Twitter header image (at the time of writing). It is a glorious sunset in the Yorkshire Dales, which has very little relevance to our business other than we can see this from our window!

