Introducing the “WPForms” WordPress Plugin

“WPForms is the most beginner friendly drag & drop WordPress forms plugin. You can create contact forms, collect payments, build your email list, and more. WPForms integrates with popular email marketing services like MailChimp and AWeber. WPForms has a payment integration with PayPal. “

Silicon Dales recommend WPForms as an easy way for clients to create forms with drag ‘n’ drop.

It is a Premium Plugin, which means it carries a fee to use, but this is balanced well by the convenience it can give many businesses.