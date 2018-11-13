Introducing the “WPForms” WordPress Plugin

In this post, we describe the main features of the WPForms WordPress plugin.
- Extension Name: WPForms
- Developer: WPForms LLC
- Price: from USD $39.50
Please note, Silicon Dales are WPForms affiliates.
What WPForms Say
“WPForms is the most beginner friendly drag & drop WordPress forms plugin. You can create contact forms, collect payments, build your email list, and more. WPForms integrates with popular email marketing services like MailChimp and AWeber. WPForms has a payment integration with PayPal. “
What We Say
Silicon Dales recommend WPForms as an easy way for clients to create forms with drag ‘n’ drop.
It is a Premium Plugin, which means it carries a fee to use, but this is balanced well by the convenience it can give many businesses.
Price & Options
A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.
Multi-site discounts available.
Support
WPForms LLC has a team of six working on support and development on this plugin. This plugin is part of the business family which includes OptinMonster, WPForms, SeedProd, WPBeginner and IsItWP.
