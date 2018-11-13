Introducing the “MonsterInsights” WordPress Plugin

“MonsterInsights is the best Google Analytics plugin for WordPress that helps website publishers and eCommerce store owners make data driven decisions by seeing the stats that matter. “

Silicon Dales recommend MonsterInsights as an easy way for clients to view Google Analytics without having to open another tab and login.

This plugin puts Google Analytics in the WordPress dashboard, which makes life easier for website admins who want to see the stats when they login to their website.

It is a Premium Plugin, which means it carries a fee to use, but this is balanced well by the convenience it can give many businesses.