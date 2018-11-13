Introducing the “MonsterInsights” WordPress Plugin

In this post, we describe the main features of the MonsterInsights WordPress plugin.
- Extension Name: MonsterInsights
- Developer: Monster Insights LLC
- Price: from USD $99.50
Please note, Silicon Dales are MonsterInsights affiliates.
What MonsterInsights Say
“MonsterInsights is the best Google Analytics plugin for WordPress that helps website publishers and eCommerce store owners make data driven decisions by seeing the stats that matter. “
What We Say
Silicon Dales recommend MonsterInsights as an easy way for clients to view Google Analytics without having to open another tab and login.
This plugin puts Google Analytics in the WordPress dashboard, which makes life easier for website admins who want to see the stats when they login to their website.
It is a Premium Plugin, which means it carries a fee to use, but this is balanced well by the convenience it can give many businesses.
Price & Options
A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.
Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $99.50
Support
Monster Insights LLC has one lead developer and an adviser working on support and development on this plugin. This plugin is part of the business family which includes OptinMonster, WPForms, SeedProd, WPBeginner and IsItWP.
