Looking for WordPress Support?

WordPress Support is available now from Silicon Dales
Silicon Dales provides WordPress support to a wide range of clients with a variety of different needs.
Technical Support
Silicon Dales provides technical support for a wide range of WordPress websites.
Below are just some of the common technical requests our developers handle regularly for WordPress installs:
- Migrating to WordPress from other platforms
- Importing and Exporting large data sets (including products for WooCommerce)
- Managing large databases
- Integrations with other applications including accounts and reports software
- Hosting environment fine tuning
- Locally hosted installs – WordPress on private networks
Expert Help
Silicon Dales’ coders and programmers have significant expertise in WordPress and WooCommerce.
Silicon Dales is accredited to the WooExperts program and our WordPress experts are also available through the selective WordPress coders platform, Codeable.
With you every step
We will help you plan, deploy, and maintain a your WordPress project; we provide ongoing support every step of the way.