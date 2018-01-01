DropShipping is the name given to a form of online retail where the retailer sells products which are shipped direct from the distributor upon receipt of order.

AKA Distributor Shipped

This is also sometimes known as “distributor shipped”.

Paid after sale

Dropshippers often do not need to pay for the goods until they have already been purchased by their customer, making this an effective mechanism to grow an online store.

Fully branded dropshipping

A lot of major companies dropship some or all of their online products, in many cases silently, with the distributor using their packaging and inserts to maintain a “fully branded” experience.

Technical services to retailers who dropship goods

Silicon Dales assist retailers in situations where some or all of their inventory is distributor shipped, including creating custom warehouse and order processing solutions for large WooCommerce stores.

If you'd like to add dropshipping into your online store – or you are thinking of building a new eCommerce store which uses this tactic