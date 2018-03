EC2 is the short name for Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud. EC2 instances are basically (like) a bare metal VPS you can fire up quickly on demand, in order to quickly build and manage a cloud based hosting infrastructure.

“Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) is a web service that provides secure, resizable compute capacity in the cloud.”

On their own, these instances contain very little, but allied with your own or third party AMI (Amazon Machine Instances) you can build an army of EC2 instances which allows you to quickly scale up and down a cluster of servers.

Powerful.

Silicon Dales and Amazon EC2

Silicon Dales are consulting partners for AWS, including EC2 services.

We build, manage and maintain complex systems, usually WordPress based, in the Amazon cloud.