Pingdom is an uptime and pagespeed monitoring service, which we use most often for its performance measurement tools, found at: https://tools.pingdom.com/ – this is also known as the Full Page Test (FPT).

Used for testing and monitoring sites

We use Pingdom often when we are optimizing WordPress and WooCommerce websites for clients, as it can provide a nice objective measure of a site’s performance at a point in time, against which we can subsequently test and demonstrate improvement.

Alternative tool

Another service we use for this purpose is GTmetrix, which produces a slightly different output, with more emphasis on Google PageSpeed and Yslow scores than Pingdom. Both are useful tools, and provide objective measures, particularly for future comparisons against a point in time.

Contact Silicon Dales to optimize your site

If you’d like to get your WordPress or WooCommerce website to be blazing fast, then please contact Silicon Dales today. This is one of our real strengths.