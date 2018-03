Prospress makes WooCommerce Subscriptions and Robot Ninja, along with a selection of other extensions and tools to help WooCommerce store owners to extend and make the most of their store.

The name is made out of two words: “prosper” and “WordPress” combined to create “Prospress”.

Prospress was founded by Brent Shepherd.

They also created the One Page Checkout extension for WooCommerce, which is a popular solution.