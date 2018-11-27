How to Delete a YouTube Video (2018)

Are you looking for instructions on how to delete a video from YouTube?

Maybe you haven’t been on the platform for a while, and all the controls have changed?!

Whatever the reason, whether you uploaded a funny video of treasured cat which you would like to take offline, or if your old video now looks like it was “shot on a potato” because you uploaded it in 2008, the tutorial below will guide you through the steps involved in deleting a video from your YouTube channel.

Deleting a YouTube Video – on Computer

Login to your YouTube account; Click your name at the top right, which will drop down several options; Click on “My Channel” (if you aren’t already here); or when you are then Click top right again, and under channel options, you should see “YouTube Studio” click this In the left menu, click “Videos” – this will reveal a list of all your videos. Find the video you want to remove, and when you hover over the video, next to it you’ll see three vertical dots, like this: – click that and you’ll see the delete option. Press delete!

The delete option looks like this:

Follow the warning nag – hit “ok” and you’re done. Bye bye grainy old cat video forever more!

