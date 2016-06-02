WooCommerce: Change Review Author Display Name from Username

Have you ever wanted to change the way that WooCommerce reviews are displayed in your store?

The code below, when added to your theme’s functions.php file will allow you to change comment author display from username to first name and last initial with a . after it.

Please note, you can always change this to suit your needs! The code should be a good starting point, however.

Also note, this may change how regular comment authors names display, but only if they are registered and logged in user’s comments…

Change WooCommerce Review Author Display Name from Username to “FirstName L.”

add_filter('get_comment_author', 'my_comment_author', 10, 1);

function my_comment_author( $author = '' ) {

// Get the comment ID from WP_Query

$comment = get_comment( $comment_ID );

if (!empty($comment->comment_author) ) {

if($comment->user_id > 0){

$user=get_userdata($comment->user_id);

$author=$user->first_name.' '.substr($user->last_name,0,1).'.'; // this is the actual line you want to change

} else {

$author = __('Anonymous');

}

} else {

$author = $comment->comment_author;

}

return $author;

}

Happy woocommercing…