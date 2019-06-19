AMP for WordPress 1.2.0 Update 19th June 2019

AMP for WordPress 1.2.0 was released on 19th June 2019. You can see the notice here or the changelog here. Check out the Silicon Dales Guide to Updating WordPress before hitting update.

What’s new?

AMP Stories is the big news this time around – visual narratives and full screen experiences including animations and interactive tappable content.

Read more here.

It’s immersive, fast, free and open source – what’s not to love?

To leverage this format for your content, get in touch.

Get help

If you’d like a specialist to run the update for you, book Silicon Dales today.

We will:

Setup a staging environment

Run the updates and troubleshoot any issues or conflicts

Push to your live site at a convenient time

Test again to ensure smooth functioning

Book Silicon Dales to update your WordPress website

If you’ve already updated and need some help troubleshooting an issue after update, contact us today or leave a comment below.