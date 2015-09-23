Received Email “IMMEDIATE ATTENTION REQUIRED: PayPal service upgrades”? Silicon Dales Customers Are Compliant!

Clients on Silicon Dales hosting will be pleased to know that their e-commerce websites are compliant with modern security standards, and will work when PayPal (and their subsidiary company, Braintree) switch to using SHA-256.

The technical jargon is long and complicated (see below!), but because we maintain our hosting, and keep it ahead of the most recent security developments, PayPal’s IPN will still work with your e-commerce stores hosted by us.

If you’re not a client of Silicon Dales and you received the PayPal email, and your host won’t help you out, feel free to contact us to switch your hosting here.