PayPal is one of the most popular payment gateways for online stores. There are several different ways to use PayPal in your online store – checkout the case studies and tutorials below or get in touch for help.

Where we run into PayPal the most, at Silicon Dales, is its one of the standard payment gateways bundled into the world’s most popular eCommerce software solution, WooCommerce, for which we are accredited developers.

While it does suffer a little from being “early adopter” PayPal has kept pace arguably better than the competition with modern payment gateways, like Stripe, primarily through their clever acquisition of Braintree around 2013.

Historically, fees have been close to market leading, though they are perhaps on the expensive side of late. Merchants who do large volumes can access good rates with, and conversions are high owing to a good degree of trust in consumers, who understand the protections offered by the service.