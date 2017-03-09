Silicon Dales Achieves Accreditation as G Suite Deployment Services Specialists

Silicon Dales has achieved accreditation as Deployment Services Specialists for Google’s G Suite range of products.

The certification involves training on complex migrations from Microsoft, IBM and Lotus Notes to Google’s full service email, conferencing and document product. Silicon Dales are now fully certified in mail migrations, contacts sync and much more.

In true Google style, the team were each given a colourful certificate and this quirky badge to mark the occasion:

Whether you’re looking for an alternative to Active Directory or want to transition from your Microsoft Exchange server and get employees collaborating on the go with mobiles, tablets and more, get in touch with Silicon Dales for more information on moving to G Suite.