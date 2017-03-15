WooCommerce Extensions Retired – updated Feb 2018

Just a quick post as we have been changing some things around here to reflect recent changes at WooCommerce.
A quick note
Silicon Dales are accredited WooExperts, which means we’re partnered with WooCommerce to deliver development services to Woo clients. As such, we simply “noticed” that the extensions below have been retired when auditing out lists of extensions – this is not official advice! Please leave a comment below if there are errors, or omissions in our website. We are human, and update this list a few times each year.
Several official WooCommerce extensions have been “retired” recently, including the following:
2017 Extension Retirements
- ePay.dk WooCommerce extension
- WooCommerce SEO WooCommerce extension
- 2Checkout Plugin WooCommerce extension
- DIBS Form WooCommerce extension
- SecureTrading WooCommerce extension
- Certitrade Payment Gateway WooCommerce extension
- Royal Mail WooCommerce extension
- WePay Payment Gateway WooCommerce extension
2018 Extensions Retirements List
We found the following to be no longer available from WooCommerce.com in our February 2018 WooCommerce extensions audit. Posted for your convenience:
- Litmos
- Pickingpal
- Heidelpay Gateway
- SveaWebPay
- Authipay
- InterFax Integration
- PayEx Payment Gateway
- eWay Shared Payments
- Paymill Gateway
- Virtual Card Services Direct
- iVeri Payment Gateway
- Payleap Gateway
- Mad Mimi Email Marketing
- Nochex UK Gateway
- Product Support
- Payza Gateway
- Allied Wallet Gateway
- SecureNet Gateway
- Correios
- Dwolla
- Skrill
- Pagamento Digital
- MoIP
- MercadoPago
- IfMB
- PayU
- Quick Checkout
- WooCommerce MailChimp Integration
- SEB Gateway
- DNB Gateway
- Nordea Gateway
- LHV Gateway
- Krediidipank Gateway
- Danske Bank Gateway
- WooCommerce Swedbank Gateway
- Minimum Advertised Price
- VCS Direct Payment Gateway
- UserVoice Integration
- Ambassador Affiliate Program Integration
- Facebook Tab
- Cloud Zoom
- WooCommerce Order Status Change Notifier
- WooCommerce Terms and Conditions Popup
- SMS Notifications
- jPlayer product sampler
- Product Gallery Slider
- PayU India
This may not be an exhaustive list, so if you find others we have missed, please leave a comment below!
Renamed WooCommerce Extensions
Things change, and sometimes the names of things changes… the below WooCommerce Extensions changed their name over the past year or two:
Still exists (but is not on WooCommerce store)
Maybe a plugin was removed from the official WooCommerce extension store, but still exists in a place where it may be downloaded or purchased online, in these cases, see:
Any errors are ours, please leave a comment if you spotted something you think needs attention in the above list, which is provided for your information.