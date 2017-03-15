WooCommerce Extensions Retired – updated Feb 2018

Just a quick post as we have been changing some things around here to reflect recent changes at WooCommerce.

A quick note

Silicon Dales are accredited WooExperts, which means we’re partnered with WooCommerce to deliver development services to Woo clients. As such, we simply “noticed” that the extensions below have been retired when auditing out lists of extensions – this is not official advice! Please leave a comment below if there are errors, or omissions in our website. We are human, and update this list a few times each year.

Several official WooCommerce extensions have been “retired” recently, including the following:

2017 Extension Retirements

ePay.dk WooCommerce extension

WooCommerce SEO WooCommerce extension

2Checkout Plugin WooCommerce extension

DIBS Form WooCommerce extension

SecureTrading WooCommerce extension

Certitrade Payment Gateway WooCommerce extension

Royal Mail WooCommerce extension

WePay Payment Gateway WooCommerce extension

2018 Extensions Retirements List

We found the following to be no longer available from WooCommerce.com in our February 2018 WooCommerce extensions audit. Posted for your convenience:

Litmos

Pickingpal

Heidelpay Gateway

SveaWebPay

Authipay

InterFax Integration

PayEx Payment Gateway

eWay Shared Payments

Paymill Gateway

Virtual Card Services Direct

iVeri Payment Gateway

Payleap Gateway

Mad Mimi Email Marketing

Nochex UK Gateway

Product Support

Payza Gateway

Allied Wallet Gateway

SecureNet Gateway

Correios

Dwolla

Skrill

Pagamento Digital

MoIP

MercadoPago

IfMB

PayU

Quick Checkout

WooCommerce MailChimp Integration

SEB Gateway

DNB Gateway

Nordea Gateway

LHV Gateway

Krediidipank Gateway

Danske Bank Gateway

WooCommerce Swedbank Gateway

Minimum Advertised Price

VCS Direct Payment Gateway

UserVoice Integration

Ambassador Affiliate Program Integration

Facebook Tab

Cloud Zoom

WooCommerce Order Status Change Notifier

WooCommerce Terms and Conditions Popup

SMS Notifications

jPlayer product sampler

Product Gallery Slider

PayU India

This may not be an exhaustive list, so if you find others we have missed, please leave a comment below!

Renamed WooCommerce Extensions

Things change, and sometimes the names of things changes… the below WooCommerce Extensions changed their name over the past year or two:

Still exists (but is not on WooCommerce store)

Maybe a plugin was removed from the official WooCommerce extension store, but still exists in a place where it may be downloaded or purchased online, in these cases, see:

Any errors are ours, please leave a comment if you spotted something you think needs attention in the above list, which is provided for your information.