Introducing the “Account Funds” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Account Funds WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Account Funds

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $79

Click here to download Account Funds from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

Get Account Funds

What Woo Say

“Account Funds will allow your customers to deposit funds into their accounts for which you can reward them with discounts.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

Get Account Funds

An Official Extension

Account Funds is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Account Funds?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

Get Account Funds