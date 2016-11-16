Introducing the “Stamps.com XML File Export” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Stamps.com XML File Export WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Stamps.com XML File Export

Developer: SkyVerge

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“The WooCommerce Stamps.com extension allows you to select orders to export into an XML format for import into the Stamps.com client. Make printing your shipping labels via Stamps.com faster and more efficient! This extension exports XML files for import in batch mode and requires the Stamps.com Windows desktop client to deliver these awesome time-saving benefits.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

Stamps.com XML File Export is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

