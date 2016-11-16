Introducing the “Canada Post Shipping Method” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Canada Post Shipping Method WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Canada Post Shipping Method

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $79

Click here to download Canada Post Shipping Method from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

What Woo Say

“Canada Post is a premium shipping method which let you get shipping rates from Canada Post’s latest Ratings API which handles both domestic and international parcels. The extension requires that your store uses Canadian Dollars for it’s currency and primarily works with cm and kg, but other units can be converted automatically. Pack items individually or using the built in box packer.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.”

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

Canada Post Shipping Method is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

