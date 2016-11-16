Introducing the “WooCommerce FreshBooks” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce FreshBooks WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce FreshBooks

Developer: SkyVerge

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“The WooCommerce FreshBooks extension allows you to automatically email PDF invoices to the customer while also creating new customers as new clients in FreshBooks! If you only need to invoice some orders, you can do so with one click from the “Orders” page. Supports WooCommerce Subscriptions to generate invoices for each renewal order.”

What We Say

Silicon Dales use Freshbooks to invoice clients (so that’s an endorsement of that service!), and this extension turns purchases made in woocommerce into invoices in Freshbooks, which, if you use Freshbooks to “log” all sales by making an invoice, will save you a lot of time. Also create new “person” and suchlike in your Freshbooks, when orders come from new users. A great little enhancement when relevant!

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

WooCommerce FreshBooks is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with WooCommerce FreshBooks?

