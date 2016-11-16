Introducing the “CardStream / Charity Clear” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the CardStream / Charity Clear WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: CardStream / Charity Clear

Developer: Andrew Benbow

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“Accept credit card payments via CardStream or Charity Clear on a secure, hosted payment page.”

What We Say

PCI compliance & SSL certificate not required.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

CardStream / Charity Clear is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with CardStream / Charity Clear?

