Introducing the “Cybersource SOP” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Cybersource SOP WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Cybersource SOP

Developer: SkyVerge

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“CyberSource SA SOP (Secure Acceptance – Silent Order Post) provides an ideal balance between integration and security: the payment form is posted directly to secure CyberSource servers, meaning that from the customer’s perspective, they don’t appear to leave your store during the checkout process. Because credit card data is never handled by your server, the more complex PCI requirements are avoided.”

What We Say

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

Cybersource SOP is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

