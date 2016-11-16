Introducing the “USPS Shipping Method” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the USPS Shipping Method WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: USPS Shipping Method

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“Get shipping rates from the USPS API which handles both domestic and international parcels. Your store must use US Dollars for its currency and the United States, US Virgin Islands or Puerto Rico as the base country. It works with inches (in) and pounds (lbs), but other units can be converted automatically. We recommend using this extension in combination with our Stamps.com extension (separate purchase), which creates shipping labels based on real-time rates from USPS.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.”

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

USPS Shipping Method is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with USPS Shipping Method?

