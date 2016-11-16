Introducing the “GoCardless” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the GoCardless WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: GoCardless

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“GoCardless is direct debit UK-based payment gateway that features:

Transparent pricing – only 1% per transaction with a maximum of £2

No application process, no setup fee. Start collecting instantly

Support for WooCommerce Subscriptions (separate plugin) Please note: GoCardless has a new API called GoCardlessPro. WooCommerce is working to update the plugin to use the new API, but the old access methods still work. The old style of credentials needed for this plugin are not available in the GoCardless dashboard. Please send an email to api@gocardless.com – let them know you’re using the WooCommerce GoCardless extension and you’d like to request the old style credentials be sent. They should reply with a password encrypted file containing the credentials you can use for now.”

What We Say

If you’d like to collect direct debit payments – particularly for ongoing subscriptions – then this plugin is a great option. We’ve worked with it in several contexts, and it performs really nicely. While the process is slower than a credit card, this is perhaps necessary, as its physically more complex to verify and complete a direct debit mandate setup. A genuinely good option for UK retailers to be paid by customers without using credit or debit cards.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

GoCardless is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with GoCardless?

