Introducing the “KISSMetrics” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the KISSMetrics WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: KISSMetrics

Developer: SkyVerge

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“Easily add KISS Metrics event tracking to your WC store with one click. Easily build a customized dashboard that shows you the metrics you care about, visualize your checkout funnel with sales funnel reports, and watch visitors interact with your store in real-time.”

What We Say

Get on top of your metrics and start making data-driven decisions about your customers with this WooCommerce extension and KISSMetrics. There’s more money in your data, if you just know how to look for it!

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

KISSMetrics is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with KISSMetrics?

