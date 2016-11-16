Introducing the “Local Pickup Plus” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Local Pickup Plus WooCommerce extension.
- Extension Name: Local Pickup Plus
- Developer: SkyVerge
- Price: from USD $79
Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.
What Woo Say
“Configure one or more pickup locations for the customer to select from at checkout
Supports multiple shipping methods per order
Selected pickup location is displayed in customer’s Account – View Order page, order emails, and in Order Admin
Set a cost for pickup, or a cost per pickup location
Configure and offer a discount for pickup in terms of amount or subtotal percentage NEW
Configure some product categories as “pickup only” (great for items that would require freight shipping!)
Optionally disallow local pickup for other product categories
Use the pickup location as the taxable address
Optionally hide the customer Shipping Address form to streamline checkout when Local Pickup Plus is selected”
What We Say
The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet.
As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients.
If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.”
Price & Options
A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.
Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79
An Official Extension
Local Pickup Plus is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.
Need help with Local Pickup Plus?
