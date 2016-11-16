Introducing the “Measurement Price Calculator” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Measurement Price Calculator WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Measurement Price Calculator

Developer: SkyVerge

Price: from USD $129

Click here to download Measurement Price Calculator from WooCommerce.com

What Woo Say

“The Measurement Price Calculator extension for WooCommerce allows you to add and configure a calculator to your products that are sold in quantities based on their dimensions, square footage, volume, or weight. This allows you to easily sell products which have a known measurement per item.”

What We Say

We recently recommended this plugin for a curtains & blinds business. There’s a little work to toggle the settings, but it’s a very powerful tool for products sold in weights & measures.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $129

An Official Extension

