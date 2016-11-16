Introducing the “Moneris Gateway” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Moneris Gateway WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Moneris Gateway

Developer: SkyVerge

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“Accept payments in Canadian and US dollars

Easy access to online transaction reporting

Support “Hosted Tokenization” for a hosted and more secure checkout form

Supports eFraud tools / address and card verification

Allow customers to securely save cards to their accounts for future purchases

Fully supports WooCommerce Subscriptions

Fully supports WooCommerce Pre-Orders

Canadian merchants can accept payments via Interac (no subscriptions / pre-orders support)

Accepts Major Credit Cards / Debit Cards – Visa®, MasterCard®, American Express®, Discover®, Diner’s Club, JCB”

What We Say

An SSL certificate is required for this extension, to ensure your customer credit card details are safe. Want help? Book Silicon Dales to purchase and install your store’s SSL certificate.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

Moneris Gateway is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

