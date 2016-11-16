Introducing the “Ogone” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Ogone WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Ogone

Developer: SkyVerge

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“Accept over 40 local and international payment methods via Ogone

Avoid security requirements by routing payments through Ogone’s servers

Easily add more payment methods as needed

Customize your pay page

Accepts Major Credit Cards / Debit Cards, including: Visa®, MasterCard®, American Express®, Maestro®, Diner’s Club”

What We Say

PCI compliance & SSL certificate not required.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

Ogone is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

