Introducing the “Per Product Shipping” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Per Product Shipping WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Per Product Shipping

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $79

Click here to download Per Product Shipping from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

Get Per Product Shipping

What Woo Say

“Define separate shipping costs per product which are combined at checkout to provide a total shipping cost. Define line and per-item costs per product

Define line and per-item costs per variation

Costs can vary depending on the destination

Import and export rates via the built-in simple CSV handler

Use as a standalone shipping method, where the final cost is the sum of all product costs

-or- add per-product costs to other shipping methods”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.”

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

Get Per Product Shipping

An Official Extension

Per Product Shipping is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Per Product Shipping?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

Get Per Product Shipping