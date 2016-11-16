Introducing the “Per Product Shipping” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Per Product Shipping WooCommerce extension.
- Extension Name: Per Product Shipping
- Developer: WooCommerce
- Price: from USD $79
What Woo Say
“Define separate shipping costs per product which are combined at checkout to provide a total shipping cost.
Define line and per-item costs per product
Define line and per-item costs per variation
Costs can vary depending on the destination
Import and export rates via the built-in simple CSV handler
Use as a standalone shipping method, where the final cost is the sum of all product costs
-or- add per-product costs to other shipping methods”
What We Say
The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet.
Price & Options
A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.
Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79
An Official Extension
Per Product Shipping is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.
