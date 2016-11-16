Introducing the “Purolator Shipping Method” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Purolator Shipping Method WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Purolator Shipping Method

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“The Purolator Shipping Method use the advanced Purolator API to calculate automatically the shipping charges of the cart. Base on the weight and dimensions of each products, the cost will be calculated and rates will be shown based in the shipping methods of Purolator selected in the WooCommerce administration. This plugin works with domestic and international delivery ship from Canada. Your customer can choose the best shipping method based in speed and cost.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

Purolator Shipping Method is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Purolator Shipping Method?

