Introducing the “UPS Shipping Method” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the UPS Shipping Method WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: UPS Shipping Method

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“Get shipping rates from the UPS API which handles both domestic and international parcels. This extension requires that your server has SimpleXML installed. It primarily works with `in` and `lb`, but other units can be converted automatically. The Rates API will return rates in the currency of the country in which the API was registered so make sure this matches your store. UPS can calculate quotes worldwide as it handles both domestic and international parcels. NOTE: This extension does not do freight shipping and there is a weight limit of 150 lbs.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.”

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

UPS Shipping Method is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with UPS Shipping Method?

