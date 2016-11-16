Introducing the “USA ePay” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the USA ePay WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: USA ePay

Developer: SkyVerge

Price: from USD $79

Click here to download USA ePay from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

What Woo Say

“USA ePay is a plugin that allows you to accept payment by credit card using your USA ePay account. Accept all Major Credit Cards – Visa®, MasterCard®, American Express®, Discover®

USA ePay supports CVV checks for reduced fraud risk

Customers never leave your site during checkout”

What We Say

An SSL certificate is required for this extension, to ensure your customer credit card details are safe. Want help? Book Silicon Dales to purchase and install your store’s SSL certificate.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

USA ePay is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with USA ePay?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

