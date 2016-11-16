Introducing the “Wirecard” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Wirecard WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Wirecard

Developer: Ivan Andreev

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“Wirecard gateway combines the integration of more than 12 payment methods into on simple to install and use plugin. Wirecard integration will allow you to accept and integrate payments from not only credit/debit cards like Visa, Master Card, American Express, Discover, JCB, Maestro, but also from other payment systems like PayPal, GiroPay, iDeal, SafeCard, Mobile Payment (paybox, Orange, T-Mobile, tele.ring, A1) and many more. All you need is a Wirecard account and an acceptance agreement from the respective financial services provider. Wirecard extension integrates the QPay integration method. When the payment is complete the customer will be returned back to your store and presented with a “Thank you/Receipt” page, while the order processing is handled and marked appropriately in your store.”

What We Say

PCI compliance & SSL certificate not required.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

Wirecard is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

