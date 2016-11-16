Introducing the “WooCommerce After The Order” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce After The Order WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce After The Order

Developer: OM4

Price: from USD $59

Click here to download WooCommerce After The Order from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

Get WooCommerce After The Order

What Woo Say

“After The Order makes it easy to set up order management notes that are emailed to the store manager when an order is received. Set up notes you want to be included as a reminder for EVERY order. Set up notes you want to be included as a reminder when SPECIFIC WooCommerce products are part of an order. When a customer orders that product, the order notification email includes the relevant store and product notes, so they can be used as a checklist. Whenever an order is reviewed in the WooCommerce dashboard, the relevant store and product notes are displayed.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.”

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $59

Get WooCommerce After The Order

An Official Extension

WooCommerce After The Order is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with WooCommerce After The Order?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

Get WooCommerce After The Order