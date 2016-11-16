Introducing the “WooCommerce Coupon Campaigns” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce Coupon Campaigns WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce Coupon Campaigns

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $49

What Woo Say

“The Coupon Campaigns extension for WooCommerce is designed to help you measure the impact your coupons make within your market. Whether you’re sending out a batch of coupons to an event your company is sponsoring, or are running a particular kind of promotion once a month on a variety of products, Coupon Campaigns makes tracking of these campaigns a breeze.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.”

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $49

An Official Extension

WooCommerce Coupon Campaigns is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

