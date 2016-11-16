Introducing the “WooCommerce Memberships” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce Memberships WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce Memberships

Developer: SkyVerge

Price: from USD $149

What Woo Say

“Memberships allows you to create an entire membership system that’s seamlessly tied to your store.

You can restrict your content to members, but you can also “drip” that content over time to schedule when members have access. Sell access to memberships, include memberships with product purchases, manually assign memberships, and completely integrate restrictions with your store.”

What We Say

WooCommerce Memberships allows you to turn your website into a paid members service. Usually there are additional customisations requiored, but if you wanted to charge people for access to a digital (or real world) club, society, or other membership service, then this plugin can get you there. Its also worth checking out WooCommerce Subscriptions, based on your requirement.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $149

An Official Extension

WooCommerce Memberships is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

