Introducing the “WooCommerce Mollie” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce Mollie WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce Mollie

Developer: SkyVerge

Price: from USD $79

Click here to download WooCommerce Mollie from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

Get WooCommerce Mollie

What Woo Say

“Process secure iDEAL, credit card, Mister Cash, bank transfers, PayPal, Belfius Direct Net, paysafecard, and SOFORT payments using WooCommerce Mollie. The new Mollie has been rewritten to take advantage of all payment processing services offered by Mollie, and still includes the ever-popular iDEAL payment method for use with banks in the Netherlands. Because Mollie handles the payment processing for you, no SSL certificate is required on your site, and you don’t have to worry about PCI compliance.”

What We Say

PCI compliance & SSL certificate not required.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

Get WooCommerce Mollie

An Official Extension

WooCommerce Mollie is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with WooCommerce Mollie?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

Get WooCommerce Mollie