Introducing the “WooCommerce Order Status Manager” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce Order Status Manager WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce Order Status Manager

Developer: SkyVerge

Price: from USD $49

What Woo Say

“Create, edit, and delete completely custom order statuses and integrate them seamlessly into your order management flow.”

What We Say

This plugin aloows you to create new order statuses. We have used it in several projects, and it allows (things like) the creation of “in transit” or other more specific stauses so your customers know what is happening with their order at any given time. The more information your application gives your customers, the less customer service work you will have to provide, which is good for increasing profitability in your store. Highly recommended.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $49

An Official Extension

WooCommerce Order Status Manager is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with WooCommerce Order Status Manager?

