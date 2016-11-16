Introducing the “WooCommerce Stamps.com API” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce Stamps.com API WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce Stamps.com API

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $59

Click here to download WooCommerce Stamps.com API from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

Get WooCommerce Stamps.com API

What Woo Say

“With the Stamps.com integration, you can automatically create ready-to-print shipping labels for USPS, based on items in an order. Stamps.com seamlessly accesses the latest USPS rates when creating your labels, giving you unprecedented reliability, ease, and speed. This extension does not display shipping rates to your customers during the checkout process. If you want USPS rates shown on the cart/checkout pages of your site, you need to purchase the USPS Shipping Methods extension as well. Using these two extensions together, your customers see the best rates during checkout and you take advantage of those same rates when creating shipping labels via the backend order admin.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.”

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $59

Get WooCommerce Stamps.com API

An Official Extension

WooCommerce Stamps.com API is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with WooCommerce Stamps.com API?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

Get WooCommerce Stamps.com API