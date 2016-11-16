Introducing the “WooCommerce Store Catalog PDF Download” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce Store Catalog PDF Download WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce Store Catalog PDF Download

Developer: Roy Ho

Price: from USD $49

Click here to download WooCommerce Store Catalog PDF Download from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

Get WooCommerce Store Catalog PDF Download

What Woo Say

“WooCommerce Store Catalog PDF Download will allow shop owners to attach their own already made PDF catalog of their products for customers to download. In addition, customers can download page specific PDFs or even a single product in detail. This feature is useful for customers that need to do offline viewing, printing or even just to save for future reference.”

What We Say

Ever wanted to allow your customers to download your product range as a PDF – that’s what this extension allows.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $49

Get WooCommerce Store Catalog PDF Download

An Official Extension

WooCommerce Store Catalog PDF Download is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with WooCommerce Store Catalog PDF Download?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

Get WooCommerce Store Catalog PDF Download