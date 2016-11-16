Introducing the “WooCommerce Store Credit” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce Store Credit WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce Store Credit

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $29

What Woo Say

"Generate store credit coupons that enable customers to make multiple purchases until the total value specified is exhausted or the coupons life expires. For example a $50 store credit voucher used at checkout for a $30 purchase will allow for a future purchase of $20 or until the total value expires or is exhausted. Customers can also buy products worth more than the remaining store credit and pay the difference at checkout."

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven't used this plugin yet.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $29

An Official Extension

WooCommerce Store Credit is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

